Advertisement

NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students

Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Northern Michigan University is offering at least $1,000 to students who transfer to the Upper Peninsula school for the winter term.

The university believes some students might be looking for another campus after the fall was dominated by the uncertainties of COVID-19 restrictions. The Marquette area wasn’t hit as hard with coronavirus as other college towns.

“We’re trying to offer support during this challenging time and assist those students who would like to enroll at Northern next semester,” admissions director Gerri Daniels said.

Classes begin Jan. 19. Michigan residents who enroll for the first time at NMU will get $1,000 knocked off their tuition bill. Community college students who are Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members can get $1,500.

NMU started classes a week earlier than usual in August in order to end the term before Thanksgiving. The university had in-person and online classes until going online-only near the end, following the state health department’s statewide order.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
MSU unveils new helmets
A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Lansing man arrested for distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material
Michigan cites nine more businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Latest News

State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland
Grants awarded to groups for suicide prevention programs
The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Live Updates
A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire