Advertisement

Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Live Updates

The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern
The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern
The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans play host to the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium.

The Buckeyes are without 17 scholarship players, some because of the coronavirus, some due to injury.

The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern.

Live updates below:

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
MSU unveils new helmets
A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Lansing man arrested for distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material
Michigan cites nine more businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Latest News

A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Cannabis shop and attorney push for decriminalization of marijuana
House decriminalizes marijuana
Workplaces grapple with COVID-19 safety precautions
Some disinfectants prove to be less effective
Some disinfectants proven to be less effective