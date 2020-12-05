Advertisement

Michigan reports 6,004 new cases of COVID-19, nears 10,000 deaths

(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The alarming spread of the coronavirus in Michigan continues, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 6,004 new cases of COVID-19 and 193 deaths.

The state of Michigan nears another milestone of 400,000 cases, as confirmed cases climb to 395,036 in Michigan. Deaths linked to the virus also near a milestone, as the MDHHS reports 9,854 deaths linked to COVID-19.

145 of the deaths in today’s report were identified during a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 9,759 cases and 128 deaths.

Jackson County reports 5,806 cases and 107 deaths.

Clinton County reported 2,901 cases and 27 deaths.

Eaton County reported 3,387 cases and 51 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,229 cases and 48 deaths.

Recoveries are rising as well, as the MDHHS reports 197,750 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state of Michigan. That is up by more than 31,000 from last week’s report.

This number is updated weekly.

