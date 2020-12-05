Advertisement

Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire

A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A fire Friday destroyed an enormous building loaded with hundreds of boats stored for the winter in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie.

Neighbors and boat owners rushed to get as close as possible to Toledo Beach Marina. Aerial video showed clouds of black smoke and a building overwhelmed by flames. The roof collapsed, though no injuries were reported.

“I’m a nervous wreck,” boat owner Jason Pryba told WDIV-TV.

Asked about the number of boats inside, Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond said, “Hundreds would be an understatement.”

The 420-slip marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the Ohio border.

“Our leadership team is at the property managing the situation. We are working closely with first responders and have initiated an investigation into the cause,” the marina’s owner said in a written statement.

Ronni Wolfe, who has a boat in an adjacent building, said her phone was “going crazy” about 6:45 a.m.

“It’s things, not people,” Wolfe said at the scene. “There’s much worse going on out there. We’re grateful we didn’t have a loved one or something irreplaceable on it.”

Marina employee Tony Caruso said he waxes boats between seasons.

“This is all my winter work up in flames,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
MSU unveils new helmets
Lansing man arrested for distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material
Michigan cites nine more businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

Latest News

Cannabis shop and attorney push for decriminalization of marijuana
House decriminalizes marijuana
Workplaces grapple with COVID-19 safety precautions
Some disinfectants prove to be less effective
Some disinfectants proven to be less effective
Cannabis shop and attorney push for decriminalization of marijuana