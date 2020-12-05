Advertisement

Grants awarded to groups for suicide prevention programs

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Nine groups will split $650,000 to put on suicide prevention programs in Michigan communities.

The funding will establish the Suicide Prevention Support for Health Care Clinics Working with Michigan’s Health-Disparate Populations initiative, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The program offers grants to develop evidence-based and sustainable programming that will decrease the rate of suicide attempts and deaths by identifying children or adults who may be at risk. It also will address their needs for appropriate medical, social and behavioral services.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Children’s Foundation and Ethel and James Flinn Foundation are partnering on the initiative.

Organizations receiving grant funding include the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Dearborn, Black Family Development, Inc. in Detroit, Child and Family Charities in Lansing, Mid-Michigan Health Foundation in Gladwin, Clare, Ogemaw and Gratiot counties, and the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center in Calumet.

“Suicide is a complex problem that requires innovative, evidence-based solutions,” said Lynda Rossi, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan executive vice president of Government, Strategy and Public Affairs.

“The organizations receiving funding are well-positioned to take on this important work in their respective communities,” Rossi added. “We’re confident these efforts will help save lives throughout the state of Michigan and will create sustainable changes to support improved behavioral health care for some of our most vulnerable populations.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
MSU unveils new helmets
A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Lansing man arrested for distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material
Michigan cites nine more businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Latest News

State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students
The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Live Updates
A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire