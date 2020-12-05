Cannabis shop and attorney push for decriminalization of marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, the House approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.

Supporters say the bill would help end the decades-long War On Drugs by allowing states to set their own rules on cannabis.

“It’s something that the federal government obviously needs to do. We’re way past the time. It’s a sensible policy and now we need to make it actual law rather then just passing the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Edgewood Wellness manager Jeffrey Hank.

“It’s important that this happens in the right way so that people have an opportunity to be part of this industry and its not just foreign companies or Wall Street that makes the money on it. So getting people involved allowing for the past clean up of criminal records for marijuana use are important restorative justice measures as well,” said Friedman.

Danny Trevino owned and operated dispensaries across the state and is now behind bars for a 15 year sentence for violating state and federal law.

His attorney, Stuart G. Friedman, says that if this new bill passes, it would give him the opportunity to petition to reduce Trevino’s sentence.

“It would not immediately get rid of his criminal conviction though that possibility would be out there. So obviously, from the perspective of being Mr. Trevino’s lawyer, I’m delighted to have that opportunity. I’m delighted to have the talking point when I appear before the U.S Court of Appeals for the 6th circuit,” said Friedman.

Friedman says he wouldn’t be going to stand in court until sometime next year.

The bill that passed the house now heads to the U.S. Senate, where its passage is considered unlikely.

