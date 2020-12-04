Wilson Talent Center emphasizes importance of skilled trades

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking to the Wilson Talent Center. The center specializes in teaching students skilled trades and emphasizes the need for skilled-trade workers.

Learning those skilled trades requires a lot of hands-on work. As of December 4, the Wilson Talent Center is closed per Michigan’s coronavirus orders. Before closing, the Center was open for the 2020 school year.

Wilson Talent Center staff say they adhered to CDC guidelines and required temperature checks from students. The Center serves 11th and 12th grade students in the Ingham Intermediate School District.

“Obviously the safety of our staff and students has been paramount throughout this process,” explained Jason Mellema, the Superintendent for the Ingham Intermediate School District.

“It’s really important to be here because there’s not a lot of this class that you can do online, especially with labs, virtual labs just aren’t the same,” explained Parker Douglass before the Talent Center closed for the three-week order. Douglass is enrolled in the BioScience Careers program and hopes to go into BioMed research.

Before their closure, the Wilson Talent Center was running their classes in cohorts to allow for social distancing.

“It’s just what we have do to get through covid,” explained Connor Baugman. “You just have to do what you to do and stay positive about it.” Baugman is in the Welding Technology Program and hopes to pursue a career in welding.

The Wilson Talent Center also offers a Patient Care Technician class-something its students say is more important than ever.

Janaia Amos is enrolled in the Wilson Talent Center’s class and, before the shutdown, said the hands-on learning was imperative.

“When we do go out to the workforce we don’t know if we’re going to have to deal with this pandemic,” Amos explained. Amos hopes to pursue a career as a PA and wants to attend college for nursing.

The Wilson Talent Center says they will review their re-opening plans when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services makes a determination on whether the state will stay under coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.