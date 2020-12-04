Advertisement

USPS kicks off “Operation Santa Letter” to help children in need

Starting Friday, people can visit the USPS website to find a child in need.
USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and be adopted to receive what they request of St. Nick.(USPS Twitter)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Post Office is kicking off its “Operation Santa Program.”

Starting Friday, people can visit the USPS website to find a child in need by reading through letters from kids and families.

Once you find a letter that speaks to you, you can buy gifts, wrap them, and take them to your local post office. “Santa” handles it from there.

Each year, USPS receives hundreds of thousands of letters sent to Santa from children and families around the country. Most of the letters ask for toys and games but some ask for basic necessities or for help for themselves and their loved ones.

How to send a letter to Santa:

Santa’s mailing address should be placed in the middle of the envelope. Letters can be addressed simply to SANTA CLAUS, but his official Postal Service address is preferred:
SANTA CLAUS

123 ELF ROAD

NORTH POLE 88888

Write your full name and address in the upper left corner and apply a first-class stamp in the upper right corner.

For letters requesting clothing and shoes, writers are asked to include preferred sizes and colors. Letters requesting toys, games, and books should be specific.

Letters will populate the USPSOperationSanta.com website, which opens for letter adoption on Friday, Dec. 4.

Letters will be accepted through Dec. 15.

The Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa Claus more than 100 years ago. In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters. That program eventually became known as “Operation Santa.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

