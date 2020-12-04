Advertisement

US House to consider decriminalizing cannabis country-wide

Friday’s vote marks the first time a full chamber of Congress has taken up the issue of federal decriminalizing of cannabis.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The US House is set to consider a pair of bills that would decriminalize cannabis throughout the country.

If passed, H.R.3884 and H.R.1244 would make a number of changes that would have significant financial impacts country wide, and would seek to heal some of the damage from the country’s years long war on drugs.

On the criminal justice side, the package would decriminalize cannabis, prohibit the denial of federal public benefits to a person on the basis of certain cannabis-related conduct or convictions, prohibit the denial of benefits and protections under immigration laws on the basis of a cannabis-related event (e.g., conduct or a conviction), and establish a process to expunge convictions and conduct sentencing review hearings related to federal cannabis offenses.

Relating to business, the new laws would require the Bureau of Labor Statistics to regularly publish demographic data on cannabis business owners and employees, establish a trust fund to support various programs and services for individuals and businesses in communities impacted by the war on drugs, imposes a 5% tax on cannabis products and requires revenues to be deposited into the trust fund, make Small Business Administration loans and services available to entities that are cannabis-related legitimate businesses or service providers, and direct the Government Accountability Office to study the societal impact of cannabis legalization.

Friday’s vote marks the first time a full chamber of Congress has taken up the issue of federal decriminalizing of cannabis. This country-wide vote comes just after an election where many states across the country- both red and blue- just voted to decriminalize cannabis on some level.

