Santa Appearances are limited in the Mid-Michigan area due to COVID-19 Pandemic

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or moved online.(Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WILX) - This year has been an unusual one for all of us, including Santa. Places around Michigan have either had to cancel Santa appearances, go virtual, or make major adjustments to keep Santa and the visiting families safe.

“We still want to bring Santa to the mall and let families have a little bit of normalcy,” said Meridian Mall Marketing Director, Kristina Circelli.

“The line for Santa is non-existent,” said Meridian Mall Shopper Samuel Parliament. “It definitely can’t be the same experience for the kids, I honestly feel bad for the little kids.”

“Santa wears a mask or a face shield, (and) we do ask families that come in to wear masks as well,” Circelli said.

Unfortunately, in addition to face coverings and sanitizing in between families, kids are not allowed to sit on Santa’s lap. “Instead you have a bench placed six feet in front of Santa and that’s where all the families sit,” Circelli said. “They will still be in the photo with Santa.”

Meridian Mall shoppers are lucky they even get to see Santa, as some other areas around Mid-Michigan won’t even allow him to visit. “Not to have Santa come into the lives of those young kids this year and have those pictures and memories, I think that is the sad part,” Tony Baltimore said.

Tony Baltimore has been on of Santa’s helpers for several years in Lansing, but his 2020 appearances have been cancelled, just adding to this year’s misery. “That’s the disappointing part for 2020, Christmas,” Baltimore said. “The whole part of seeing Santa and going to see him, is to sit on his lap and take pictures.”

