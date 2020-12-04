Recognizing the right hand sanitizers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hand disinfectant has become a must in today’s society. But, according to Jackson County Health Officer Rashmi Travis many are using it in situations where soap is the better option.

“Hand sanitizer is very useful in terms of that in-between times when you may not be able to have the time to wash your hands at a sink. But, It’s just getting that thorough cleanliness is something that’s more useful in hand washing,” said Travis.

Travis warns people of checking the ingredients of soaps and hand sanitizers made at home to make sure they’re made for more than good smells.

“Some folks just want to do it for that aromatherapy or things like that. Adding those products to it doesn’t necessarily harm it, it’s just a matter of getting it to the right components to make it an affective soap product,” she said.

A growing trend are people who use alcohol as a homemade hand sanitizer.

“There is a certain formula that should be utilized in making that. Adding alcohol is not the only component of it. Adding that to the right degree to be effective is critical,” said Travis.

Whether at the state or national level, it’s been heavily recommended from health officials to always keep your hands clean to avoid getting COVID. Travis echoes that statement.

“Just reminding folks that clearly that’s still one of the most effective preventative health measures that we have in our toolbox to be able to try and curb this illness,” she said. “As much as possible try to wash your hands as frequently as you can. Utilizing that hand sanitizer in-between if you need to. Those are critical pieces to all of this.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.