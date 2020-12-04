Advertisement

Possible structure fire on Lansing Avenue and Hill Street

Officials are on the scene in Jackson.
Officials are on the scene in Jackson.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials have responded to a potential structure fire at Lansing Avenue and Hill Street in Jackson.

Summit Township and Spring Arbor Fire officials are on the scene. The Jackson City Police are also on the scene gathering information.

No other information is known at this time. WILX News 10 will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended due to emergency order violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview
No charges in Vermontville Highway crash that lead to the death of three children
MSP investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
Ingham County Health Officer sends out letter to encourage COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Liquor licenses and permits suspended in Gaylord restaurant
State needs more contact tracers
State needs more contact tracers
WILX Weather Evening 12/3/2020
Governor Whitmer secures extension of Michigan National Guard through March 31 to assist with COVID-19