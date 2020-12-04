Advertisement

Pfizer already testing COVID-19 vaccine on kids, Moderna starting soon

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been hoping for a vaccine before the next school year begins.
The Pfizer vaccine trial reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file for emergency use authorization.(CNN Newsource)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - Pfizer is working on a COVID-19 vaccine trial with children.

Of the drug makers racing for a vaccine, Pfizer is the only one currently testing it in kids 12 and older. Moderna said it would soon begin testing its coronavirus vaccine in children ages 12 through 17.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has been hoping for a vaccine before the next school year begins.

“We believe in the process,” said Dr. Sally Goza, president of the AAP “The vaccine manufacturers have followed the same process that they do for other vaccines, it’s just been accelerated this time.”

The vaccine itself might be very similar for adults and children. The shot contains proteins, prompting the body to produce antibodies against it.

The study, listed Wednesday on the website clinicaltrials.gov, is to include 3,000 children, with half receiving two shots of vaccine four weeks apart, and half getting placebo shots of salt water.

