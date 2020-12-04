On the Job: 12/04/2020

Driver/Van Foreman

Morse Moving and Storage

We are a full service moving company located in Lansing, MI. We’ve been in business since 1957. We will train. Potential for advancement.

CDL A drivers will primarily be driving tractor-trailers (53′trailer) and will also be working as part of the crew to inventory, load, unload, etc. They will be the team leader and will be expected to give direction to crew members to get the job done in the safest and most efficient manner. They may also drive straight trucks 26′ or 28′ truck if job requires a smaller truck. These drivers should be able to drive a manual transmission vehicle.

CDL B & C drivers will be driving the 26′ foot straight trucks. They are standard transmission vehicles. They will also be working as part of the crew and will be the team leader on the job site.

All drivers will also be working in the warehouse to load/unload trucks or storage vaults or to do general maintenance such as painting, sweeping, cleaning, building storage vaults, etc when they are not assigned to a job.

DON’T WANT TO CATCH COVID-19? NEITHER DO WE NOR OUR CUSTOMERS! We take temperatures every day and anyone that feels ill or has a fever is sent home. Employees also have to sign off stating that they haven’t been around anyone that has been exposed to COVID 19.

This is a full-time, home nightly position.

Benefits include: medical, profit sharing, 401K, bonus program.

Starting wage is determined by the type of license they hold and their previous experience. $15-18 is average plus they also are able to participate in the bonus program (based on claims, attendance, performance) which adds another $2.00 per hour to their wage.

Currently seeking Drivers who have or are able to obtain a Chauffeur’s license, LOCAL Class B and LOCAL Class A, to be considered for this position. Must be team oriented and have good customer service skills.

How to Apply: Email jherrick@morsemoving.com, or call Jill at 989.817.4214, or stop in at 3000 Sanders, Lansing, MI 48917 and ask to complete an application. You can also mail a resume to Morse Moving & Storage, 3000 Sanders, Lansing, MI 48917.

FT Support – K-12 Operations

Lansing Community College

Job no: 492336 Work type: Regular/Continuing Location: LCC Downtown Campus Categories: Support Staff

This posting is open until filled

The date after which applications are not guaranteed review is: 1/15/2021

Hours Per Week : 40 Hours

New Hire Starting Pay: 15.38 - 17.22

Full Pay Range for Position: 15.38 -23.71

Employee Classification: FT Support Staff- Union

Level: FT Support-4

Division: College Advancement

Department: K-12 Operations - 12512

Campus Location: Mackinaw Building

Position Type: Regular/Continuing

Bargaining Unit: ESP

This position assists the K-12 Director and the Scholarship and Postsecondary Options Coordinator in program operations for the Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (CTE Credit By Examination, High School Advantage, and ERESA/CCRESA), Scholarship programs, and the Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) initiative, including but not limited to: event planning, creating external and internal correspondence, data collection and reporting, and using college systems, policies, and procedures to solve problems

Significant relevant work experience in business and organizational support functions to include office management, budget monitoring, event planning, and organization, required. Experience gathering data and creating reports Computer software training or experience in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Microsoft Publisher, Outlook) products. Experience working with the public Experience creating professional correspondences

PREFERRED:

Three (3) years of experience performing business and organizational support functions to include: office management, budget monitoring, event planning, and organization. Associate’s Degree

How to Apply: Apply online, https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492336/ft-support-k12-operations

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

Assembly Technician

Kirchhoff

· Set up and operate assembly equipment as assigned.

· Follow work instructions as outlined in Standard Operation Sheet (SOS), Job Element Sheet (JES), and/or packing instructions for all assigned operations.

· Load/unload parts in/out of welders, dies, trunnions, and/or assembly fixtures.

· Operate equipment that welds, stamps, presses, crimps, stakes, and/or rivets together parts and/or sub-assemblies.

· Perform manual assembly, welding, and tapping operations as required.

· Ensure quality and quantities of parts produced to meet required quality specifications and production rates.

· Follow all company policies and procedures.

· Perform light, routine maintenance on assigned equipment.

· Fill out all necessary paperwork associated with the job including but not limited to, some or all of the following: start-up checklist, pre-shift inspection sheet, labor tickets, scrap records, downtime tracking sheets, quality assurance checks, and product identification tags.

· Any other reasonable request made by management.

· Work overtime before and/or after normal shifts and/or on weekends as assigned.

· Be present at work, ready to work at the assigned time for every scheduled or voluntarily accepted work day.

· Contribute to a safe, clean and comfortable work environment by applying the principles of the 5S discipline (simplify, separate, sanitize, standardize and support).

· Comply fully with applicable federal, state, and local laws.

Skills (language, technical, computer etc.)

· Good communication skills, both written and verbal

· Ability to follow through on directions given by Supervisor/Team Leader

· Ability to work well under pressure

· Basic mathematical skills

Education

· High School diploma or GED

How to Apply: Please submit a resume to tapia.miah@kirchhoff-automotive.com

