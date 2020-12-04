Advertisement

Ohio State Cleared To Play at Michigan State

(WTVG)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State officials announced Friday afternoon the team will fly to East Lansing Friday night and play Michigan State at noon Saturday, as scheduled, in Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes have had Covid issues and a small number of players are not expected to make the trip including head coach Ryan Day, who tested positive a week ago. Ohio State is a 23 point favorite. The game will be seen on ABC.

