MSU College of Music continues ‘A Jazzy Little Christmas’ with a twist

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan jazz lovers have reason to be happy this holiday season; “A Jazzy Little Christmas” will return for the 13th year in a row, despite the pandemic.

The event will feature video selections from the past of this popular holiday tradition through the MSU College of Music. The special “Best Of” edition is free to the public and premieres Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on the MSU College of Music Livestream Channel.

“The Best of A Jazzy Little Christmas” will feature popular renditions of holiday favorites specially arranged for jazz and with some of the jazz professors’ own improvisational twists. Curated selections for the 2020 program include: Joy to the World, Silent Night, This is Christmas, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, I’ll be Home for Christmas, Jingle Bells, Christmas Time is Here, and several other memorable selections.

“Every member of the Professors of Jazz simply loves this concert and celebrating the season through these very special pieces,” said Bassist Rodney Whitaker, ensemble director and director of MSU Jazz Studies. “All these pieces come with special memories—both for us and for our audience. Our hope is to bring cheer and warm hearts every year, and especially during this unusual and emotional time.”

