Advertisement

More NBA players test positive ahead of preseason games

Out of 546 players tested for COVID-19, 48 are positive.
NBA
NBA(MGN/Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Following the success of its playoff bubble in Orlando earlier this year with no coronavirus cases, the NBA is now affected by the virus.

Out of 546 players tested for COVID-19, 48 are positive. That makes the league’s positivity rate 9%, one point below the national average.

This comes as the league is starting up workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. During workouts before the playoff bubble, the NBA’s rate was about 5%.

NBA preseason games are set to start next Friday. The regular season will tip-off on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended due to emergency order violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to provide update on pandemic and response
City of Lansing to hold Holiday Nights of Lights

Latest News

$650,000 awarded to Michigan organizations committed to suicide prevention
Airbnb halts rentals for New Year’s Eve
The Pfizer vaccine trial reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file for...
Pfizer already testing COVID-19 vaccine on kids, Moderna starting soon
Criminal justice reform bill passes state Senate