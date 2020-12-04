More NBA players test positive ahead of preseason games

(WILX) - Following the success of its playoff bubble in Orlando earlier this year with no coronavirus cases, the NBA is now affected by the virus.

Out of 546 players tested for COVID-19, 48 are positive. That makes the league’s positivity rate 9%, one point below the national average.

This comes as the league is starting up workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. During workouts before the playoff bubble, the NBA’s rate was about 5%.

NBA preseason games are set to start next Friday. The regular season will tip-off on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.