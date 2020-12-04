Advertisement

Michigan close to reaching 390,000 coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 4, Michigan health officials have reported 8,689 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 81 deaths. The state total now sits at 389,032 cases and 9,661 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,872 cases and 24 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,329 cases and 51 deaths.

Ingham County reports 9,641 cases and 124 deaths.

Jackson County reports 5,699 cases and 101 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,213 cases and 47 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended due to emergency order violations
MSU unveils new helmets
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to provide update on pandemic and response

Latest News

Lansing man arrested for distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material
Michigan cites nine more businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa appearances are limited in the Mid-Michigan area due to COVID-19 pandemic
Robert Saleh, a Michigan native, has been a hot name in regards to the new Lions head coach.
36 Michigan legislators send a letter to Ford endorsing Saleh