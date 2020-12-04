Michigan close to reaching 390,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 4, Michigan health officials have reported 8,689 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 81 deaths. The state total now sits at 389,032 cases and 9,661 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,872 cases and 24 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,329 cases and 51 deaths.

Ingham County reports 9,641 cases and 124 deaths.

Jackson County reports 5,699 cases and 101 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,213 cases and 47 deaths.

