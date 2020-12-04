Liquor licenses and permits suspended in Gaylord restaurant

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued an emergency suspension of the liquor licenses and permits held by Moore Murphy Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Iron Pig Smokehouse, located at 143 W. Main, in Gaylord.

Read the letter here:

The official letter. (Michigan State Police)

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the licensee’s Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.) Permit and Outdoor Service Permit on December 2, 2020.

The licensee’s multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order, currently in effect until December 8, 2020, include the following:

allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings

providing in-person dining

failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

failure to prohibit patrons from congregating

The licensee is scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 11, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

