Legislators Make Recommendation For Lions’ New Coach

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) adjusts his helmet during pregame of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) adjusts his helmet during pregame of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of three dozen bipartisan Michigan Legislators have penned a letter and sent it to Sheila Ford Hamp, owner of the Detroit Lions. The group strongly recommends Hamp hire Robert Saleh as the Lions new head coach replacing the now fired Matt Patricia. Saleh, 41, is defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He is a Dearborn native who played at Northern Michigan University and was an assistant for a brief period at Michigan State. The Lions, 4-7, play the Bears in Chicago at 1pm this Sunday.

