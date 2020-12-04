Legislators Make Recommendation For Lions’ New Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of three dozen bipartisan Michigan Legislators have penned a letter and sent it to Sheila Ford Hamp, owner of the Detroit Lions. The group strongly recommends Hamp hire Robert Saleh as the Lions new head coach replacing the now fired Matt Patricia. Saleh, 41, is defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He is a Dearborn native who played at Northern Michigan University and was an assistant for a brief period at Michigan State. The Lions, 4-7, play the Bears in Chicago at 1pm this Sunday.

