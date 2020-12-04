Lansing School Board starts search for superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, the Lansing School Board decided to restart its search for a permanent superintendent after pausing their efforts during the pandemic.

The Michigan Association of School Boards met with the Lansing School Board to discuss plans for their superintendent search.

The board decided to move forward with their search all while taking their time.

“This is one of our most important jobs we will ever undertake as a board. So, if we at any time don’t feel like the timing is right or the candidates are right or we just aren’t comfortable hiring a person without having the opportunity to be with them in person... then, you know, its at our discretion to slow down or press pause,” said Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence.

Sam Sinicropi, the current superintendent, took over the position last June after an independent investigation determined there were credible allegations of sexual harassment against the front-runner for the job, acting superintendent Mark Coscarella.

During the meeting, the board approved the timeline the Michigan Association of School Boards presented them with.

They started with posting the opened position during the week.

“We would do first round of interviews March 2 and 3, second round of interviews March 11, and then you could possibly select your candidate on march 11,” said Assistant Director of Executive Search Services at Michigan Association of School Boards Jay Bennett.

The school district is looking to have a new superintendent by July.

The Lansing School Board will hold its next meeting on December 17.

