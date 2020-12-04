LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Friday the results of an investigation conducted by their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which has resulted in the arrest of a man from Lansing.

Arthur Leclear, 59, was arrested on Nov. 30 and arraigned on Dec. 1.

The investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and led to a residence in the City of Lansing. MSP say they searched the home, finding internet capable devices and evidence.

Leclear has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of child sexually abusive material aggravated possession.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Lansing Man Arrested for Distribution and Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material. pic.twitter.com/w9ArWQM6n0 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 4, 2020

