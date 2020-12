LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Former American Idol contestant, Jacob Moran stopped by Studio 10 and sang a couple of our holiday favorites. A Dansville native, Jacob was a contestant on season 17 of American Idol in 2019. Check out his renditions of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night.”

