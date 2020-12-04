Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces U.S. Small Business Administration relief for businesses impacted by cold weather

The SBA will be making loans of up to $2 million available
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Whitmer announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be making loans of up to $2 million available to eligible small businesses.

The loans are meant for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits impacted by frost and freeze that occurred in May of 2020. They will be available in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Manistee, Missaukee, Otsego and Wexford counties.

“This is good news for our small businesses and farmers who have routinely faced extreme weather conditions in our state,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m glad the federal government has recognized the need for this support, and I am eager to continue working with them to further assist Michigan businesses.”

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov. Applicants should apply under SBA declaration #16760. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

Applications are due to SBA no later than July 26, 2021.

