Flu season off to slower start in Michigan, U.S.

Many states reported widespread outbreaks early in 2019-2020 season
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu activity is unusually low this time of year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed lower than normal flu activity across the nation Friday. This time last year, many states were reporting widespread outbreaks.

“We are not surprised by that,” said Terri Adams, section manager at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Immunization.

Adams said a big reason Michigan isn’t seeing much flu activity is because of the precautions people are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“People are washing their hands more than ever. Wearing a mask certainty helps reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses,” she said.

Adams said now is not the time to let your guard down.

“Historically though, Michigan peaks for influenza in February and March, so we peak later in the year,” said Adams.

“It’s difficult to predict if we will be seeing the same we’ve seen previous years,” said Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Officer.

Travis said there is some flu activity in Jackson County, although MDHHS data showed no one in Michigan tested positive for the flu so far this season.

“Providers are still testing for flu, it’s just a lot of symptoms seem to mimic the same so COVID might be the first thing providers go to,” said Travis.

Adams said even with the later flu season, it’s still important to get your flu shot this year.

“We cannot have folks hospitalized with influenza on top of their already strained hospitals with COVID patients,” said Adams.

So far this season, only one person in Michigan has been hospitalized for the flu compared to 29 last season.

