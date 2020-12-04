Dozens rescued from suspected human trafficking ring in Texas
The victims were allegedly from El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, and Cuba.
(WILX) - Nearly 30 human smuggling victims have been rescued in Texas. Officers say they were found at a home in Houston and rescued Thursday night.
The recovery started when a man was found running down the street in only his underwear, yelling he had been kidnapped. The man told officers dozens of people inside a house were being held hostage. Most of the victims say they were picked up in Brownsville, Texas’ most southern city. The victims were allegedly from El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, and Cuba.
The Fort Bend Intermediate School District opened nearby school gyms for shelter from the cold and area residents provided clothing to the victims.
“They found approximately 30 people inside, 29 males and one female,” said Commander Jonathan Halliday of the Houston Police Department’s Southwest Region. “Most of them were just in their underwear as well. Several of them told us that they had been held against their will between two days and a week that they had been in the house.”
Police say three people have been taken into custody and may be human smugglers.
