Detroit Titan, Dewitt native Caileb Brown to make college debut against Spartans

Caileb played for the Dewitt Panthers and spent his whole life in the shadow of Michigan State Basketball.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Growing up in the Lansing area, It had always been a dream for Caileb Brown to play in the Breslin Center.

Friday, he’s doing just that, making his debut for the Detroit Titans in East Lansing.

Caileb played for the Dewitt Panthers and spent his whole life in the shadow of Michigan State Basketball.

His dad Luke Brown was a video coach for Tom Izzo’s Spartans when they won the national championship 20 years ago.

Luke says Caileb’s been looking forward to this date for a while.

“He’s been around the Breslin since he was born, and when we moved away he would fly back for a basketball camp or a game here or there. We’ve been semi-regular attendees the last few years,” Brown said. “For him to be playing some of those guys he’s been cheering for feels surprisingly good, I think.”

Caileb says he feels he was overlooked coming out of high school after playing at Dewitt.

He’s hoping to prove something tonight against the Spartans.

