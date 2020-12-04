Advertisement

Detroit Mercy @ No. 8 Michigan State: Live Updates

The Spartans take on the Titans for their fourth game of the season.
MSU, Detroit Mercy
MSU, Detroit Mercy(@MSU_basketball)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No. 8 Michigan State men’s basketball takes on Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center. Follow below for live updates.

15:29 1H: Michigan State 8, Detroit Mercy 6.

Gabe Brown puts the first points up on the board with a three-point jumper. Rocket Watts gets five points early with a three from beyond the arc and a jumper himself. Freshman AJ Hoggard makes his first collegiate layup, followed by Malik Hall and Julius Marble with a layup each.

12:09 1H: Michigan State 19, Detroit Mercy 12.

Brown gets his second three-pointer of the night, with an assist from Hoggard. Watts gets two. Detroit Mercy’s Marquell Fraser and Matt Johnson put two points each on the board for the Titans before Watts makes a jumper.

7:39 1H: Michigan State 24, Detroit Mercy 22.

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis makes a layup to tie the game 24-24. Davis makes a jumper to bring his team ahead by two. Aaron Henry responds with two of his own and the Spartans are back up.

4:52 1H: Michigan State 27, Detroit Mercy 26.

Davis gets fouled and Henry gets two chances at the free throw line, and makes both. Johnson shoots a three and the game is tied once again, at 29-29.

3:41 1H: Michigan State 29, Detroit Mercy 29.

Fraser gets fouled and Hoggard makes a free throw. The Spartans are up by a close margin, 30-29. Hall gets a chance to fight at the basket and he gets a layup, bringing the score to 31-33. Davis makes a jumper and Watts gets fouled. He gets both free throws and the Spartans get ahead 35-33.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 35, Detroit Mercy 35.

Michigan State and Detroit Mercy are tied going into the half.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

112-year-old Lansing woman survived Bath School Bombing and second pandemic
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended due to emergency order violations
MSU unveils new helmets
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to provide update on pandemic and response

Latest News

Caileb played for the Dewitt Panthers and spent his whole life in the shadow of Michigan State...
Detroit Titan, Dewitt native Caileb Brown to make college debut against Spartans
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Tokyo Olympic Costs Soaring
Ohio State Cleared To Play at Michigan State
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) adjusts his helmet during pregame of an NFL football game...
Legislators Make Recommendation For Lions’ New Coach