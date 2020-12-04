Detroit Mercy @ No. 8 Michigan State: Live Updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No. 8 Michigan State men’s basketball takes on Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center. Follow below for live updates.

15:29 1H: Michigan State 8, Detroit Mercy 6.

Gabe Brown puts the first points up on the board with a three-point jumper. Rocket Watts gets five points early with a three from beyond the arc and a jumper himself. Freshman AJ Hoggard makes his first collegiate layup, followed by Malik Hall and Julius Marble with a layup each.

12:09 1H: Michigan State 19, Detroit Mercy 12.

Brown gets his second three-pointer of the night, with an assist from Hoggard. Watts gets two. Detroit Mercy’s Marquell Fraser and Matt Johnson put two points each on the board for the Titans before Watts makes a jumper.

7:39 1H: Michigan State 24, Detroit Mercy 22.

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis makes a layup to tie the game 24-24. Davis makes a jumper to bring his team ahead by two. Aaron Henry responds with two of his own and the Spartans are back up.

4:52 1H: Michigan State 27, Detroit Mercy 26.

Davis gets fouled and Henry gets two chances at the free throw line, and makes both. Johnson shoots a three and the game is tied once again, at 29-29.

3:41 1H: Michigan State 29, Detroit Mercy 29.

Fraser gets fouled and Hoggard makes a free throw. The Spartans are up by a close margin, 30-29. Hall gets a chance to fight at the basket and he gets a layup, bringing the score to 31-33. Davis makes a jumper and Watts gets fouled. He gets both free throws and the Spartans get ahead 35-33.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 35, Detroit Mercy 35.

Michigan State and Detroit Mercy are tied going into the half.

