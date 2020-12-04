Criminal justice reform bill passes state Senate
The legislation aims to limit unnecessary incarceration.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two bills hoping to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system have passed the state Senate.
The legislation approved Thursday aims to limit unnecessary incarceration and allow law enforcement to have more discretion when making arrests.
One bill focuses on keeping those with minor violations, such as failure to appear in court, out of jail by eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing in certain cases. The other bill aims to maintain the welfare of juveniles.
The Michigan legislature has heard from jail officials and others involved in criminal justice about inefficiencies and shortcomings for two years.
