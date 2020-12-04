BWL conducting annual warning system test on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system on Saturday, Dec. 5.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. two sirens will sound. Following the sirens, a recorded message will be broadcasted by loudspeakers. The message will say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The two sirens are located along the Grand River. One is near Hazel Street, and the other is near Lenawee and River streets. The test is conducted to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.

Federal law requires the BWL to annually test the emergency warning system which will be activated in the highly unlikely event of a failure of the Moores Park Dam, located on the Grand River near the BWL’s Eckert Power Plant.

Since the BWL began operating the Moores Park Dam in 1919, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam, which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by on-site staff.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.