BWL conducting annual warning system test on Saturday

The test is conducted to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.
Moores Park Dam has not had a failure since the BWL took over operations in 1919.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system on Saturday, Dec. 5.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. two sirens will sound. Following the sirens, a recorded message will be broadcasted by loudspeakers. The message will say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The two sirens are located along the Grand River. One is near Hazel Street, and the other is near Lenawee and River streets. The test is conducted to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.

Federal law requires the BWL to annually test the emergency warning system which will be activated in the highly unlikely event of a failure of the Moores Park Dam, located on the Grand River near the BWL’s Eckert Power Plant.

Since the BWL began operating the Moores Park Dam in 1919, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam, which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by on-site staff.

