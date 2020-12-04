Airbnb halts rentals for New Year’s Eve

(WILX) - Airbnb is so worried about people renting houses for unauthorized parties, you can no longer book for that night.

The only way you can is if you have a history of positive reviews on the website or if you’ve already reserved a place. Those guests must promise not to throw an unauthorized party and acknowledge that they could face legal action if they violate the rules.

“We have carefully developed this New Year’s Eve initiative informed by [host] feedback along with a review of our data, systems, and tools,” Airbnb said in a statement. “We believe this plan will help prevent large gatherings while supporting the type of safe, responsible travel that benefits guests, hosts, and the neighborhoods they call home.”

Shutting down house parties has been a concern for Airbnb for some time, but the problem has been amplified by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.