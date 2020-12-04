36 Michigan legislators send a letter to Ford endorsing Saleh

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn) led a group of 36 bipartisan Michigan House legislators that sent an open letter to Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

In the letter, the group urges for Lions to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, to be the franchise’s next head coach.

“We are writing today to thank you for your recent decision to make a change at manager and head coach for your franchise. These decisions are often difficult but are necessary to move forward,” read part of the. “For many in our state, and across the globe, the Detroit Lions hold a special place in our lives. We look forward to future success through transitioning toa new manager and head coach.”

The letter continues, adding that Saleh has Motor City and Michigan State University roots and has seen success at multiple levels.

“Speaking of head coach, we have one name in mind – Robert Saleh,” the letter continues. “A hometown hero, Robert was raised in the Dearborn community, attended Fordson High School, played his college career at Northern Michigan University, and coached at Michigan State University. Everywhere Robert has been he has achieved success. Most recently, as Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, his defense has improved across numerous categories; turnovers, sacks, and yards allowed per game. He has built and maintained one of the best defenses in the league.”

Currently, Saleh is the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. While coaching alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers went from the worst defense in the NFL to a top-10 unit during last year’s Super Bowl run.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.