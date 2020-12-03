Wolverine Watchmen cases continue in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Court hearing are proceeding in the state’s cases against the members and associates of the Wolverine Watchmen. The group faces an array of felony charges following law enforcement’s unveiling of an alleged domestic terrorism plot that included storming the Capitol building and kidnapping elected officials.

A bond hearing for William and Michael Null, both 38, was held Wednesday in Antrim County 86th District Court before Hon. Michael Stepka.

Judge Stepka reduced bond for each defendant, who are accused of providing support for terrorist acts and carrying firearms in the commission of a felony, to $250,000. They are expected to make bond today and be released from custody.

A probable cause conference in Jackson County 12th District Court for another defendant, Peter Musico, 42, of Munith, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Other Jackson County defendants – Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith, and Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford – have a probable cause conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Along with the expected release of the Nulls, defendants Bellar, Musico and Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, have made bond and were released from law enforcement custody. All other defendants remain in custody.

The Attorney General’s office has charged eight men connected to the alleged domestic terrorism plot. Additional men are facing federal charges.

More than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials were involved in the operation in early October. A series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township and Waterford.

