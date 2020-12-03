Whitmer recognizes Dec. 3 as Persons with Disabilities Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has signed a proclamation designating Thursday Dec. 3 as Day of Persons with Disabilities in Michigan, acknowledging the unique challenges that those with disabilities face.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic here in Michigan, we must continue working around the clock to protect people with disabilities and compromised immune systems,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today is a time to recommit ourselves to creating a state where persons with disabilities have equal rights and freedom, and to dismantle the barriers Michiganders with disabilities face every day.”

In Michigan, 27% of residents have disabilities, a percentage that increases with age demographics. Those with disabilities face adversity with securing employment, health care, and education. Gov. Whitmer has committed to protecting health care for those with preexisting conditions and creating a state that provides opportunities for all. Whitmer added that those with disabilities are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the virus’s increased rate of severity in those with preexisting conditions.

In 2019, an advocacy organization within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council (DD Council), launched a multi-year campaign intended to create all-inclusive communities, educational environments, and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The campaign urges employers to hire individuals with I/DD, advocating for individuals with I/DD to be welcomed as contributing members of their communities by friends, neighbors, and family members. This year the DD Council broadened the campaign to include voting rights for individuals with disabilities, focusing on the individuals with disabilities’ right to vote and fought for accessible voting.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.