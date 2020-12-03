The Better Business Bureau sees significant increase in puppy scams

RIVES JUNCTION, Mich. (WILX) - The demand for pets has increased significantly during the pandemic, and so has the number of complaints in pet fraud.

The Better Business Bureau said it had more reports of puppy scams in April than the first three months of the year combined.

“Scammers modify their cons to take advantage of current events,” says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “COVID-19 has given these scammers another excuse to try to make these sales at arms-length, arguing customers can’t visit the dog in person do to health concerns.”

In November, people filed 337 complaints with the BBB about these scams. There were 77 complaints in November 2019.

“We went through all the checks and what we thought would be a secure transaction,” said Beth Casto.

Casto wanted to welcome a second bernedoodle to her home in Rives Junction this summer.

She found one online earlier this year from Ohio and she thought she’d try it again.

This time, she found the perfect pet in Texas from bernedoodle.online. But, $1,900 later, the dog never came.

“You get really just a nauseous sick to your stomach feeling all of a sudden. I mean it’s like you just got punched in the gut,” Casto said.

Casto told News 10 it was easy to fall for it because the scammers were detailed.

“We went through this interview process with them and they were seeming like these people were making sure it was a good fit with you and the dog,” she said.

The BBB said scammers often try to get more money from consumers for extras such as a climate-controlled crate and insurance.

Casto said the scammers tried to get her to pay to get the puppy on a plane that day. She didn’t pay it.

“They were further trying to excite the buyer... think you’re going to get your puppy sooner, you’re going to get it today by 4:30 if you just give us that much more money,” said Casto.

The BBB recommends people get their pets closer to home because it is more risky if a pet needs to be shipped to you.

“If you can’t hold the dog, pet the dog, see the dog in person, don’t buy the dog,” said Troy Baker, BBB spokesman.

The BBB also recommends avoiding payment apps like Zelle and CashApp because it is harder to get your money back.

The website was taken down when News 10 checked this week.

The BBB has five active complaints against the website.

