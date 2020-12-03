Sparrow honored by Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce for COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) has awarded Sparrow a Regional Growth Award, which this year recognizes innovation and support of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that we could have a Celebration of Regional Growth program amid a global pandemic is a testament to the resolute commitment and drive that has always existed in our region” said Tim Daman, president and CEO, LRCC. “Despite all the barriers that have been placed in the way, our region continues to be a model of a determined will to overcome challenges, innovate solutions and work together to build a thriving region.”

The honor was given Tuesday, during the virtual Celebration of Regional Growth Awards ceremony beneficial organizations and projects in the Lansing area. The Chamber specifically cited Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor and the overall work of Sparrow labs.

Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover received the award, saying “we accept it on behalf of our extraordinary caregivers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

“In times of challenge, ingenuity and excellence flow to the top and that’s what we’ve seen at Sparrow,” Dover said. “As the region’s only community-based, community-owned health system, Mid-Michigan residents expect us to be there for their healthcare needs and be flexible enough to maneuver through any critical care crisis. We have worked to fulfill their expectations.”

