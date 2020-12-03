President’s lawyer testifies at Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday night, President Trump’s personal attorney was at the State Capitol to testify the presidential election.

This comes after the State Board of Canvassers have already certified the results in Michigan.

Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis sat before the Michigan House Committee to raise questions about the state’s election process.

The president’s attorneys had several witnesses share what they saw during the election process

“We’re you shocked at the level of crookedness that was going on and dishonesty?,” said Rudy Giuliani.

Jessy Jacobs was the first of a handful of witnesses to share what she saw when she worked elections at the TCF Center in Detroit.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says this was her first time ever working the elections.

“First day we were given all kinds of instructions how this training is going to be and the afternoon we started opening the mails,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says her duties were focused on processing ballots. When she came across an invalid ballot and brought it to attention, things changed.

“They treated me like a criminal. They humiliated me, harassed me,” said Jacobs.

The Michigan House Committee Representatives were able to ask Jacobs a follow-up question after sharing her experience.

“Judge Kenny has ruled that your testimony in court is incorrect and not credible, so why should we believe anything you said here today?,” said State Representative 23rd House District Darrin Camilleri.

So far, of the 46 cases the Trump campaign has filed legally, no court has found a single instance of fraud.

Michigan State Police Officer tells News 10 that one person was arrested outside the oversight committee meeting hearing.

