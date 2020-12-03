Advertisement

Police warn of PlayStation 5 scams ahead of holidays

If it seems too good to be true - it probably is.
The highly-sought PlayStation 5 is a scammers dream according to Troy Police.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are warning consumers about scams involving the new PlayStation 5.

The Troy Police Department says the out-of-stock gaming system is a “scammer’s dream.” Scams include selling empty boxes or requiring a deposit to hold a console.

Earlier this month, Troy police say they had two people selling PlayStation 5′s victimized by prospective buyers.

In one situation, which occurred in front of the station off of Big Beaver Road, the victim agreed to sell a PS5 for $1200 to the suspects. The suspect snatched the PS5 and took off without paying. Police are still investigating that situation.

They added that people should be cautious when buying the PlayStation 5 off websites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Police also recommend only buying from trusted retailers and use a credit card instead of a debit card or a cash-transfer app such as PayPal or Venmo. Credit cards offer better protection in case you do get scammed.

