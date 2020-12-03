Advertisement

Ohio State football team prepares to go against MSU

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to reports from ESPN, Coach Ryan Day said that Ohio State will be “short-handed” due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The details about which players will be playing during Saturday’s game is unknown. However, Coach Day will be sitting out and staying at home after receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Coach Larry Johnson will be substituting in for Coach Day on the big game day.

Also, it was reported by ESPN that Ohio State players and staff will go through a testing process. They will be tested around 8 p.m. on Friday before traveling on plane to challenge MSU.

