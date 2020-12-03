Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is operational for Christmas

Call 877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve to follow Santa’s journey
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

