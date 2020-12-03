News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic is far from over in Michigan, but the past couple weeks have seen a slight decline in coronavirus cases.

After the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued its latest order temporarily halting in-person dining and other services, Governor Whitmer said she knew challenges would be coming.

On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association’s attempt to block the ban on indoor dining. Governor Whitmer says she’s pleased and defended the order as the right move.

“I was glad to see that the judge sided with us that these are powers that are real and are legitimate and that they are necessary to protect public health right now,” said Whitmer. “I just want to make sure people know each of these decisions are tough, and it weighs on us. But we have to remember 9,000 people have died in our state from COVID-19. It is prevalent. There’s community spread and our hospitals are really being pushed to the brink. We can’t forget that.”

Governor Whitmer says the stakes are high, which is why she hopes people will understand the sacrifice.

“I know that it’s been a hardship on so many of us, but the ultimate hardship is the loss of life or the loss of a loved one. And having three 9/11′s happen in Michigan over the last 10 months, takes your breath away when you think about it and that’s really what this is all about, saving people’s lives so that we can get this economy back on track,” said Whitmer.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone down since the order was issued. Governor Whitmer says that could be thanks to the order, but only time will tell.

“We do know that people are seeing the increase in COVID numbers and our mobility has gone down that’s a good thing. That’s why we want people to stay home. You’re safer at home and you’re less likely to spread COVID if you stay put. So that’s encouraging,” said Whitmer. “However, a lot of people traveled over Thanksgiving. It’s just an unfortunate fact that a lot of people dropped their guard and had events with multiple households. And that in and of itself will contribute to additional spread. The question will be, how much and how quickly will we see it in the numbers and that’s what we’re watching very closely.”

To mitigate against the effects the virus has had on the economy, Governor Whitmer asked the state legislature to pass a $100 million stimulus plan last month. The money would be used for recovery efforts such as helping the unemployed and struggling small businesses.

“I’m hopeful the federal government will come to the aid of states all across the country, but I’ve grown weary of counting on it and that’s why I think we as a state need to make this investment now, recognizing that with a new administration, in new year, the odds of having some additional help, go up dramatically,” said Whitmer.

She says she spoke to Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) and Sen. Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Jackson) on Wednesday. The Republican leaders said they asked for federal relief on their visit to the White House in November.

“You know, depending on what you read, and at what point in time, you read it. There’s different theories of whether or not they’ll be successful, but I sure hope that they are. It would be so important and good for our state if they could get something to help us out right now because right now is really the most difficult time,” said Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer says she’s hopeful that federal relief will come, but there are no guarantees.

