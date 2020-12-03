Advertisement

Musk: SpaceX will put people on Mars by 2026

The billionaire CEO of SpaceX is making his projection based on science.
The synchronization of Earth and Mars' orbits happens every 26 months.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said he believes the company could put humans on Mars in 2026, four years later than previously hoped.

Every 26 months, Earth and Mars’ orbits synchronize around the sun.

“If we get lucky, maybe four years,” said Musk in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. “We want to send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years.”

Musk made the announcement at Axel Springer’s headquarters in Berlin, where he won this year’s Axel Springer Award.

Musk has been open about his plans for the red planet even hoping to create a self-sustaining city there. In 2017, Musk said that he wanted SpaceX to send unmanned ships to Mars in 2022. That would be followed by a crewed mission two years later.

Right now, SpaceX is developing a special rocket that can launch cargo and as many as 100 people at a time to the moon and Mars.

