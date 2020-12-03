Munn Ice Arena undergoing $22 million in renovations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State hockey season just started two weeks ago. Munn Ice Arena has been under construction since June 2019; being one of the last on MSU’s campus to get a makeover.

“I think it was just recognition of the need for the building and for the hockey program,” said Munn Expansion Project Manager Jason Van Zee.

Munn Ice Arena on Michigan State’s campus is undergoing major renovations. They are adding a 35,000 square foot main front entrance, which is something they haven’t had since opening in 1974.

“With the destination or the view that we had overlooking Munn Field, it just felt right like ‘hey we’re bumping this out.’ It looks like a new front door or a place where people can say ‘here’s where we go,’” said Van Zee.

It’s not only a front door they are adding, but multiple state-of-the-art facilities throughout the entire building.

“Coaching office space, strength and conditioning weight room on the first floor. We have new locker rooms, dry and standard locker rooms downstairs, wet locker room, a shooting room, a film room, hydrotherapy,” said Van Zee.

This expansion project was supposed to be completed by the start of this hockey season, but when the pandemic hit in March, things slowed down. Now, they won’t be able to complete it until next season.

“This project is funded solely from fundraising through athletics,” said Van Zee.

$22.2 million to be exact, which is what they need to build the new facilities. They had to take a break through lack of donor financing, but they hope to pick things back up soon in order to give the team and future prospects a look at what’s to come.

“I know that Coach Cole is very excited for what this is going to be and what it means to the program,” said Van Zee.

