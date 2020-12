EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday MSU will face Ohio State in new helmets, the school revealed via Twitter.

The new helmets are green with a matching face mask. They also feature a stripe down the middle that’s thinner than before, and white.

Michigan State is 2-3 so far this season, Ohio State is 4-0.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.