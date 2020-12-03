Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended due to emergency order violations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by three Michigan businesses in Lakeview, Houghton and St. Joseph.

Licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include the following:

allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings

providing in-person dining

failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on all of us – from schoolteachers and students to frontline workers and caregivers, we are all feeling the effects of COVID-19. Business owners are no exception,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “But the state has an obligation to protect the public health and welfare, and the emergency public health orders and the associated closures are needed to save lives. My office is working closely with the Commission as it exercises its duties and we are prepared to act to ensure the state upholds its responsibility to protect the lives of our residents.”

MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

1) Chapz Roadhouse, LLC d/b/a Chapz Roadhouse located at 9950 N. Greenville Rd., Lakeview. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and Sunday Sales (P.M.) Permit on November 25, 2020.

2) KMPD, Inc. d/b/a Rock House/Mine Shaft located at 915 Razorback, Houghton. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a Specific Purpose Permits (Food and Bowling), Outdoor Service Area Permit, Sunday Sales (P.M.) Permit, Extended Hours Permit, Additional Bar and Dance-Entertainment Permits, on November 25, 2020.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 4, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

3) ASJJ Hotel Properties, Inc. d/b/a Silver Beach Hotel located at 100 Main St. St. Joseph. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the B Hotel License with a Specific Purpose Permit (Food), Sunday Sales (P.M. Permit), and Dance/Entertainment Permits on December 1, 2020.

The above-named licensee is scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 11, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

“The Commission’s Enforcement team is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS most recent Gatherings and Face Mask Order which took effect on November 18, 2020, and remains in effect until December 8, 2020,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license.”

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of an additional six establishments located in Newaygo, Fremont, Fenton, Muskegon Heights, Conklin, and Grand Rapids for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic.

To file a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online, call the MLCC Enforcement hotline toll-free at 866-893-2121.

