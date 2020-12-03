Advertisement

Michigan Hoping to Play at Ohio State

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Michigan canceled Saturday’s home game against Maryland because of at least 12 positive cases for COVID-19 within the football program. The school hasn’t released details of the coronavirus outbreak. While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since August, the problems at Michigan are being closely watched. They could put next week’s rivalry game at No. 3 Ohio State in jeopardy and the Buckeyes need to play to reach the Big Ten title game.

