Michigan Farm Bureau President named, wins reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Farm Bureau began its first all-virtual annual meeting Dec. 2 with nominations and elections for the board of directors that leads the state’s largest farm organization. The president was named during the meeting.

Tuscola County cash crop farmer Carl Bednarski was reelected to his fourth two-year term as MFB’s president. Bednarski was first elected to the position in 2014 as the organization’s 16th president.

One new member was chosen to represent the organization’s vital Young Farmer program; all other elected officers were incumbents reelected to two-year terms on the MFB Board of Directors.

Here are the program representatives:

Seventh-generation Branch County farmer Paul Pridgeon was elected to represent MFB’s Young Farmer program on the board, succeeding Ottawa County apple grower Adam Dietrich.

St. Joseph County farmer Julie Stephenson was reelected to represent Farm Bureau’s Promotion & Education program on the board.

Reelected district representatives

Following nominations from delegates attending district-level meetings in early November, all incumbent directors representing even-numbered districts were reelected to their positions:

Incumbents not up for reelection

Incumbents in odd-numbered districts were not up for reelection and therefore retain their seats:

Rounding out the board are at-large members Andy Hagenow of Kent County and Monroe County’s Douglas Darling. Both were reelected to two-year terms at last year’s annual meeting.

