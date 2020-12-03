Advertisement

Michigan Farm Bureau President named, wins reelection

MFB President Carl Bednarski.
MFB President Carl Bednarski.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Farm Bureau began its first all-virtual annual meeting Dec. 2 with nominations and elections for the board of directors that leads the state’s largest farm organization. The president was named during the meeting.

Tuscola County cash crop farmer Carl Bednarski was reelected to his fourth two-year term as MFB’s president. Bednarski was first elected to the position in 2014 as the organization’s 16th president.

One new member was chosen to represent the organization’s vital Young Farmer program; all other elected officers were incumbents reelected to two-year terms on the MFB Board of Directors.

Here are the program representatives:

Seventh-generation Branch County farmer Paul Pridgeon was elected to represent MFB’s Young Farmer program on the board, succeeding Ottawa County apple grower Adam Dietrich.

St. Joseph County farmer Julie Stephenson was reelected to represent Farm Bureau’s Promotion & Education program on the board.

Reelected district representatives

Following nominations from delegates attending district-level meetings in early November, all incumbent directors representing even-numbered districts were reelected to their positions:

  • Jennifer Lewis — District 2: Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson and Lenawee counties
  • Jeff Sandborn — District 4: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Ottawa
  • Travis Fahley — District 6: Huron, Lapeer, St. Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola
  • Michael Mulders — District 8: Bay, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw
  • Leona Daniels — District 10: Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw
  • Dave Bahrman — District 12: the entire Upper Peninsula

Incumbents not up for reelection

Incumbents in odd-numbered districts were not up for reelection and therefore retain their seats:

  • Brigette Leach — District 1: Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Van Buren
  • Mike Fusilier — District 3: Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne
  • Stephanie Schafer — District 5: Clinton, Shiawassee, Genesee, Eaton, Ingham
  • Michael DeRuiter — District 7: Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola
  • Ben LaCross — District 9: Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee and Wexford
  • Patrick McGuire — District 11: Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Otsego, Presque Isle

Rounding out the board are at-large members Andy Hagenow of Kent County and Monroe County’s Douglas Darling. Both were reelected to two-year terms at last year’s annual meeting.

