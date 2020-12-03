Advertisement

Michigan Community Service Commission offering funding for MLK Day volunteer projects

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Community Service Commission has announced it will help support Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteer projects by offering grants ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Up to $30,000 will be awarded for projects held between Jan. 8 and Jan. 24, 2021.

“During the pandemic, we wanted a special focus on creating masks for children, thanking frontline workers and supporting needs in communities,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “It is a great opportunity to inspire Michiganders to serve in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.”

Grant awards will be made to organizations selecting one of three virtual grant application options, including:

  • Organize a Keeping Children Safe MI Masks+ project
  • Implement a Compassion Through the Gift of Food project for Frontline Workers
  • Design a project that meets a community need

The application deadline is Dec. 18, 2020. For the full description of the grant opportunity and  to apply go to: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-94421_95498_95502-546286--,00.html

