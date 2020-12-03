Meijer shows appreciation for team members, supports local restaurants with holiday meals initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer recently launched a holiday meal program designed to support local restaurants and show appreciation to the frontline workers in its stores and distribution centers.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, every Meijer store and distribution center will provide four holiday meals – each catered by a different restaurant from its community – to thank its team members for working on the frontlines during a dangerous pandemic.

“As a family-owned Midwestern company, we know that communities are built around local businesses,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “These meals not only show our support of our team members, but also of the local businesses our communities depend upon. Both groups truly deserve a little extra appreciation this holiday season.”

Meijer officials estimate local businesses will cater more than 1,000 holiday meal events in its facilities by the end of the year, serving more than 250,000 individual meals to its team members.

“It means a lot to have Meijer’s support,” said Chef Timothy Sizer, owner of Timothy’s Restaurant in Union Pier, Mich., who provided 275 Hawaiian chicken stir fry meals to the Lincoln Township and Benton Harbor Meijer stores last week. “It was a huge boost for us. I was able to bring in three extra people to help prepare the meals on a day we wouldn’t normally be open. They were thrilled for the extra shifts.”

