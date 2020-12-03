MDHHS hires state workers to help with contact tracing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services added about 100 state employees to help with contact tracing.

As of Thursday, the state health department reported 9,580 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The exponential growth in COVID cases has backlogged contact tracing and the solution is to temporarily turn 100 state workers into contact tracers.

“This not a catch-all solution, but its a way to find people who have state equipment are familiar with state it systems and who have relevant experience,” said Jonathan Walsh, Chief of Staff for MDHHS.

The employees will temporarily stop their current work to be contact tracers.

“They move people in and out of different kinds of activities. They might have someone do restaurant inspections and then restaurants close and move that person to contact tracing,” said Walsh.

Contact tracing is an important part of the effort to contain COVID-19. Tracers call people who test positive to find out who they’ve been in contact with. Those contacts then get a warning to isolate themselves before they can spread the virus.

“We have over 1,000 people across the state of people that are employed by the state, people that are employed by local health departments, temporary staff,” he said.

Walsh said this process takes time because hiring too many people at once could leave room for error.

“You can’t hire 100 people today, 500 people the next week, 1,000 people after that because too many things fall through the cracks,” he said.

Training typically takes about one week.

Walsh said this plan will have to do for now because the state doesn’t have the money to hire more contact tracers without the federal government passing a relief bill.

Because of this, state health department is only hiring state employees.

As of now, there is no plan to hire from the general public due to a lack of resources.

